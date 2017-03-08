These are gutsy leaders, calculated risk-takers, and all-around inspiring women. From savvy entrepreneurs to trail-blazing philanthropists, these five Charlotte women are making their mark and shaping this city.

The Tribe Leaders

Together Carrie Barker and Sarah Baucom lead a group of women that grew so quickly, even they were shocked. “We always wanted to create a community where women connect and in three days we had over 1,000 women join,” Barker says of the Pink Social Girl Tribe. “It was crazy.”

Baucom used to run an online boutique called Social Dress Shop and now works in business development for a construction company. Carrie, a graphic artist, runs Pink Toast Ink, designing websites and logos. Together the pair, who were childhood friends, created the Pink Social Girl Tribe and describe it as their “side hustle” — for now.

The “tribe” really started as a graphic T-shirt company where all the tees had fun slogans about women empowerment. “It evolved pretty quickly because we were working with other women entrepreneurs and realized we lead such difficult lives and we need to all work together to make each other better,” says Barker.

The “tribe” now has more than 4,000 members and has helped launch a new business for the longtime friends and new moms. Barker and Baucom hosted a holiday pop up in 2015 with all women boutiques and designers. It was so packed the crowds could barely move through the South End brewery where they held it. “We realized we were onto something,” says Baucom. “There really is a swell of women togetherness in the community and people started asking us to do it again.”

So, they did — and it was even bigger. The next one was bigger still. Sarah says, “I’m a boutique shopper and I just thought, ‘wouldn’t it be cool if instead of working against each other the boutiques could be working together… and then they became friends?’”

The vendors became such good friends, and the shoppers such big fans that the Pink Social Girl Tribe girls are now gearing up to launch pop-up shops in other Southern cities, including Greenville, S.C. “The Charlotte entrepreneurial spirit is great and it’s not just here, it’s everywhere,” says Baucom. “It’s contagious, it’s infectious, and it’s happening everywhere.”

The Giver

When Shannon Vandiver inherited the 90-year legacy of the Junior League of Charlotte she knew she had a lot of work ahead of her. “It’s been awesome, hectic, and a little bit crazy!” says Vandiver. “It’s a year of transformation for us.”

As an attorney with clients in the NASCAR industry, her day job keeps her pretty busy. But Vandiver says she couldn’t turn down the chance to run the organization she’s volunteered with for more than a decade. “It’s very rewarding,” she says. “It’s a lot because we do have so many members doing so many things — we have 50 committees. But I get to be around the most amazing, passionate talented, all-in women, and I wouldn’t have had that chance but for the league.”

The Charlotte native took over as organization’s president last summer and has seen a big boost in interest in the league over the last year. There are more than 1,900 members in Charlotte (bankers, lawyers, construction workers and more), and this year’s recruiting class is almost double the one from the year before. “It’s really unlike any other organization,” says Vandiver. “Others give time or money but with the Junior League, we do both those things. It’s about time, talent, and treasures in the ways we invest in the community, while also helping develop women.”

The Convener

Ten years ago, Stephanie Counts recognized a problem in Charlotte and wanted to figure out a way to fix it. “Women of color were highly educated and buying businesses at a very high rate, but they weren’t sitting at the corporate table and we wanted to find out why,” she says. Counts invited 100 women — Asians, Latinas, African-Americans, Native American, and mixed race women to take a survey and found what she calls “a disturbing level of distrust for their Caucasian counterparts.”

That initial leadership conference lead Counts, who also served as an assistant superintendent and worked as a consultant on education in the White House, to co-found the Women’s Inter-Cultural Exchange. The goal of the non-profit is to help women build trust across race and culture. The idea: start with the women and watch it spread to their families and ultimately the rest of the community. To date, more than 4,500 women have attended events put on by the WIE, and the group is still going strong, hosting about 10 events a year with everything from multi-cultural conferences to mentoring programs.

“We have learned over 10 years that it’s really important that people realize that we have so many common threads,” says Counts. “But we also have differences that we can learn from and that can help our society to grow.”

The Arts Advocate

Jonell Logan grew up in New York City assuming everyone had the same access to the arts as she did. “I grew up going to Broadway shows and museums and thought everyone else did,” she says. When she realized that wasn’t the case, she decided to do something about it. “Charlotte’s economic mobility depends on education and access to art and culture and I wanted to create a space for that to happen,” says Logan. “Art is an integral part of who we are as a community.”

That’s why a year ago the mother of two left her role as the curator at the Harvey B. Gantt Center to create the 300 Arts Project, a Charlotte-based organization aimed at bringing untraditional contemporary art creators, collectors, and art lovers together. “I think it’s really important to be an advocate for contemporary art and expanding the dialogue around the arts,” she says. “Creating opportunities for artists who have traditionally been excluded is important because I am a firm believer that culture is only made stronger when it includes all of its contributing voices.”

The Educator

When Haley Bohon launched SkillPop in the fall of 2015, she was sparked by a desire to buck the trend of isolated online learning by developing a community-driven forum where people could make friends and learn from one another. “I never learned best through online, internet-based training,” says Bohon a mechanical engineer by education and training. “I felt there was a better way through creating interpersonal connections in a relaxed, fun environment. SkillPop offers intimate classes on subjects from marketing to photography in inviting spaces where people learn, meet others, and explore the city.”

Instructors for the classes are local professionals passionate about sharing their knowledge and skills. And the classes themselves are held in some of Charlotte’s most engaging spaces including Hygge Coworking, the Charlotte Art League, The Daily Details, and Savvy + Co. Since launching, SkillPop has offered more than 250 classes to nearly 4,000 participants. The wide variety of offerings includes water coloring, gardening, hand lettering, social media, and graphic design. Interested learners simply sign up for the newsletter at www.skillpop.com and then register for the classes of their choice.

“I get chills when I think about the level of success we’ve had in such a short time,” says Bohon, who opened a Raleigh branch of SkillPop in August of 2016. “We have six people on staff and we have plans for continued growth in 2017. This is just something I stumbled upon. SkillPop has far surpassed every dream I thought I had for the business.”

Written by Michelle Boudin and Michael J. Solender.

A version of this story originally ran in SouthPark Magazine.