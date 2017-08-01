Sure, it feels mysteriously like fall in Charlotte right now, but don’t forget to keep your sense of summer fun. Here are the 10 things you MUST do around Charlotte in August.

BYOC (bring your own chair) to the eighth annual festival Aug. 4-5 featuring a lineup of 17 local films spaced across two nights. The proceeds from the festival benefit Carolinas HealthCare System’s Levine Children’s Hospital in honor of the late Joe Restaino. Enjoy films, a Q&A with the filmmakers, a cash bar and hot dogs. Admission is $25 for each night and tickets can be bought here. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. films begin.

Tenth Street Townhomes, 308 West 10th St.

Learn more about the festival via the CharlotteFive Podcast.

Join Fan Fest Aug. 4 to see the Carolina Panthers make their first appearance of the 2017 season at Bank of America Stadium. The gates will open at 6 p.m. with performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew. Practice begins at 7:30 p.m. Stick around for fireworks and a laser show, too. $5 admission for a reserved ticket (get them here). Proceeds will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities.

Bank of America Stadium, 800 S Mint St.

Legion Brewing’s 2nd Annual Friends and Beerfest: IPA Edition on Aug. 5 will feature IPA samples from more than 25 Charlotte-area breweries. Roots Catering will provide the food and Two Scoops Creamery will provide the sweet treats, both available for purchase. Don’t miss the live music by The Goodnight Brothers and The Bloodworth Project, either. Get your tickets here. $15 per person. A portion of proceeds will support Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation. 4-8p.m.

Legion Brewing Company, 1906 Commonwealth Ave.

This rock show, with a golf-centric concert brand, comes to Charlotte Aug. 10 and features Umphrey’s McGee with Moon Taxi. The show will benefit the Charlotte Symphony during the PGA Golf Championship Week. Hosted by Friends With Benefits Productions and Jonathan Swope Productions, the event will include product vendors and food and drink vendors. $30 general admission. Get tickets here. 5-11 p.m.

Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road

Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream in South End will celebrate 50 years in Charlotte’s food industry Aug. 13 by giving away 1,500 orders of its original four menu items: hot dogs, potato chips, sodas and ice cream cones. Your order is free with a donation of $5 or more to Levine Children’s Hospital and the Isabella Santos Foundation.

Mr K’s, 2107 South Blvd.

Join us Saturday August 19 at NoDa Brewing for our 5th annual Walk A Mile in her shoes. Visit Safealliance.org or our FB page Walk a mile in her shoes clt for more details and registration. #SafeAlliance #Charity #DomesticViolence #CLT #WalkAMile A post shared by Safe Alliance (@safe_alliance) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Join other walkers in this international men’s march to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence. Both men and women have an opportunity to raise awareness about the effects of men’s sexualized violence against women while raising funds for Safe Alliance. Safe Alliance is a nonprofit that offers hope and healing for those in crisis, with programs including safety planning for survivors of domestic violence and 24-hour sexual assault/rape and domestic violence crisis lines.

Register to walk one mile in heels here. $25 for men, $10 for women. Aug. 19, registration begins at 8 a.m., walk begins at 9 a.m., awards and after-party begin at 11 a.m.

NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N Tryon St.

While Charlotte won’t be in the path of the total eclipse Aug. 21, Uptown Charlotte viewers will see 97.9 percent of the sun covered by the moon, peaking at 2:41 p.m. If you’re skipping town (and work), you can still catch the total eclipse in nearby cities like Columbia, SC, and Charleston, SC.

Bonus: Lowe’s has quite the selection of protective eyewear for the big event.

This is the last month of the summer to catch the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s Sounds on the Square events Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25. These free Friday night concerts feature different performers and different musical styles each week, from hip-hop, to country rock, to jazz. 7 p.m.

Spirit Square, 345 N. College St.

Catch local and national talent at this year’s two-day festival Aug. 25-26. Some new bands will be making their debut and there will be a God Save The Queen City Beer Release leading up to the event, with live music hosted by beer collaborators at Heist Brewery, Free Range Brewing & Salud Cervecería Aug.18-19.

Past performers include Dean Ween Group, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Diarrhea Planet and Black Pistol Fire. Tickets for the main event Aug. 25-26 are $25 in advance and $20 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Theatre, 511 East 36th St.

The Queen City’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) Pride event is one big party that will sweep the streets of Uptown Aug. 26-27. The festival and parade are both free to attend. Events are going on Aug. 26, noon-10 p.m. and Aug. 27, noon-6 p.m., with the parade taking place Aug. 27, 1-3 p.m.

Bonus: Tickets are still available to the PGA Championship practice rounds

In case you snagged tickets to the PGA Championship Aug. 7-13, your fan guide awaits. And if you didn’t, don’t forget: Monday and Tuesday practice round tickets are still available.

Photos: Joedance Film Festival, Michael Ainsworth/AP, Brittany Smith/Legion Brewing, Black Wednesday Social Co., Mr. K’s, Katie Toussaint