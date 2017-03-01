Technically, spring doesn’t start until March 20. But I think that we—and every flowering tree in Charlotte—can all agree that the season is already in full swing. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to embrace these sunny days this month. From a playful St. Patty’s celebration at the Whitewater Center to a food truck rally at Rural Hill, it’s a perfect month to get outside and soak in the “spring.”

(1) Dig into barbecue and beer at Lenny Boy.

Plate of smoky barbecue? Check. Pint of cold craft beer? Check. Sunny patio with live local music? Check. Lenny Boy Brewing’s Patio Release Party March 11 has all the markings of the ultimate North Carolina day. They’ll be smoking hogs from Sauceman’s on site, and if you buy a 22 oz. SouthEnd MAAgic Yogi, a Belgian Ale brewed with jasmine tea and lemons, your first serving of barbecue is free.

(2) Join the world’s largest pub crawl.

Speaking of drinking beer, you’ll have plenty of opportunities for it during the 17th annual Rich & Bennett’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, also March 11. In years past, nearly 20,000 people have participated in this day of drinking — a number that will be of no surprise to anyone who has seen the green-clad masses enjoying green-hued brews around Charlotte. Your T-shirt is your ticket, and don’t forget to download the event’s app for details like participating bars and transportation info.

(3) Go green at the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

For a different twist on celebrating the Irish holiday (or for the serious revelers, part one of two celebrations), head to the seventh-annual Green River Revival at the Whitewater Center March 11. The day includes a morning Color Me Green 5K (participants are splashed with green dye as they run the trails), the river being turned green in the afternoon, live music, and, of course, plenty of beer.

(4) Chow down at the Spring Food Truck Rally.

You know that food truck rally you typically go to in your neighborhood? Historic Rural Hill’s Spring Food Truck Rally March 18 is that on some serious steroids. In addition to more than 20 trucks, the evening features local craft beer and wine, live music, a bounce house, games and hayrides. (Pro tip: Arrive early and take a hike along the property’s scenic 2.5-mile trail. You’ll feel less guilty about that extra order at the trucks later.)

(5) Toast to a good cause at Brawley’s Beverage.

If you weren’t lucky enough to snag a ticket to the sold-out Brawley’s Black & Blue on March 18, Brawley’s has another great chance to enjoy craft beers this month. On March 9 the Park Road shop is partnering with Free Range Brewing to kick off its new monthly live music and craft beer “Drink Positive!” series, which will raise funds for a local charity by donating a percentage of the night’s proceeds. First up? Refugee Support Services, which helps refugees who have been resettled in Charlotte.

(6) Lose your head at Game of Thrones Live (apologies to Ned Stark for the pun)

Forget winter — music is coming. On March 9, Kings Landing comes to Spectrum Arena for a night of music and entertainment. This elaborate production has been selling out across the country (in large part due to the fanatical following of the HBO fantasy-thriller series) and is generally described as “intense,” with shape-shifting video screens, pyrotechnics and, in true GOT fashion, plenty of blood.

(7) Take a taste of fare from James Beard-nominated chefs.

This year the Charlotte area snagged two nods from the prestigious national James Beard Awards. Joe Kindred of Davidson’s Kindred restaurant and Paul Verica of Waxhaw’s Heritage Food & Drink were both nominated in the Best Chef: Southeast category. This means your days of “it’s too far to drive” excuses are over. Make your reservations now. And keep an eye out on March 15 to see who makes the final round.

(8) Sip and sample at South End’s Craft Crawl.

Sure, you’re thinking that every Saturday could be considered a crawl through South End’s craft breweries for you. But trust us, the official crawl March 11 is extra-fun. In addition to sampling specialty beers at a dozen South End breweries and bottle shops — and listening to live music at most of them — you’ll be escorted between them on free trolleys.

(9) Catch a tragedy-turned-comedy at “Women Playing Hamlet.”

Leave it to Charlotte’s Donna Scott Productions and Chickspeare to shake up Shakespeare with an amusing, modern-day take on the famed “Hamlet.” The performance, which will be held at South End’s Charlotte Art League, features an all-female cast (Frailty, thy name is who again?). To go or not to go is not the question — the question is which night to attend when the show runs from March 9 to 25.

(10) Get jazzy at NoDa Brewing Company.

Just when you thought NoDa Brewing Company couldn’t get cooler, the craft brewery is bringing you Charlotte’s first “We’ve Got the Jazz” Festival March 25. They’ve partnered with the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and CLTure to offer a free and family-friendly day showcasing jazz at the North End brewery. There will be food trucks, live art, games, local vendors and, of course, live music and a specialty-themed beer.

Bonus: Learn up on Charlotte and party down with the city’s best.

OK, this is a shameless plug for our own party. But seriously, the C5 Awards Party is one you don’t want to miss. Toast the award winners, and watch when several of them will take the stage to share the secrets of their success. It’s all happening tomorrow night (March 2) at Flight Beer Garden and Music Hall in Uptown.

Photos: Robert Lahser/Charlotte Observer